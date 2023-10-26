NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 43-year-old man was arrested Wednesday after he reportedly threw a vodka bottle at a sheriff’s deputy.

The incident happened on Zophi Street where the Davidson County Sherriff’s Office was serving a order of protection.

Authorities said Michael Puryear, 43, was home when deputies arrived. According to an arrest warrant, Puryear was ordered to leave but became belligerent and refused to leave the property.

Officers said Puryear grew more irritated, grabbed a vodka bottle and threw it at the deputy, according to an arrest affidavit.

Puryear was booked into the Metro jail and charged with assault of a first responder. His bond was set at $10,000.