NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 50-year-old man was arrested Tuesday after he was reportedly seen waving a knife around and threatening an employee at a South Nashville McDonald’s.

Officers with the Metro Nashville Police Department responded to the McDonald’s on Nolensville Pike at Harding Place after 911 callers reported a man in a blue jacket was waving a knife at people, according to an affidavit.

Once officers arrived, police said they spotted a man matching the description. Ronald Dickens Jr., 50, was detained and authorities said they found a red foldable knife in his possession.

Witnesses at the McDonald’s told officers Dickens had been waving the knife around and screaming in the parking lot.

An employee reported approaching Dickens and asking him to leave, at which point he pointed his knife at her and “told her he could use it on her,” the affidavit said.

Dickens was booked into jail on a charge for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. As of Wednesday morning, he was still behind bars with a $10,000 bond.