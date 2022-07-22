NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Residents at a Nashville homeless services facility were asked to stay inside after Metro police reported a man called and threatened to shoot people.

Donald Dorton, 63, is accused of calling The Room in the Inn on Drexel Street and making “many threats.”

Metro police documents show Dorton was angry because a “woman at the inn didn’t love him back.”

Police said he seemed intoxicated and stormed off after he defecated on himself. He later called the Inn on their business phone line and listed people he would “open fire on,” according to Metro police.

Staff members put Dorton on speaker phone and he identified himself as they spoke with him.

He listed weapons he claimed were in his possession, including automatic pistols and assault rifles, and reportedly stated he was an “ex-Marine and knew how to kill.”

Metro police said he continued to list people he would open fire on at the Room in the Inn, mentioning some as safe and some as not safe.

A Metro police officer responded and spoke to Dorton over the phone, offered services and asked for his location. Documents claim Dorton didn’t cooperate and stated he was “coming there to shoot the place up.”

Officers then searched the area for him.

Dorton continued to call the Inn, threatening to “be there in 5 minutes with an AK-47 that he had 54 rounds for,” according to a witness who spoke to police.

Dorton then threatened to shoot himself, according to the document.

This prompted the Room In The Inn to to shut down public access and guests were asked to shelter inside, police said.

Police said they attempted to ping Dorton’s phone for his location. According to arrest documents, a Metro employee spotted him about four minutes away. He was located and taken into custody.

Police said he stated he was an “ex-marine who could “kill the officer easily” and did not remember calling the Room in the Inn that morning.

The incident was reportedly recorded on body-worn cameras and on the car camera.

Dorton was booked into the Metro jail and charged with felony false reporting. His bond was set at $75,000.



