NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man was taken into custody after he reportedly used a shotgun to threaten homeless people in the Hermitage area of Nashville, according to an arrest document.

The warrant said police were at the intersection of Andrew Jackson Parkway and Old Hickory Boulevard and heard a loud pop — believed to be a gunshot — around midnight on Wednesday, Dec. 7, so they went to the 5400 block of Old Hickory Boulevard to investigate.

Authorities reportedly found two homeless victims in the 7-Eleven parking lot, who said a man came into their tent in the woods behind the gas station, yelled as he pointed a shotgun at them, and then fired the gun in the air.

One of the victims told police she ran away to the gas station and cut her foot in the process, the court document stated.

According to the warrant, the other victim identified the man as 44-year-old James Uhles Jr., who authorities spoke with a few hours earlier about an unrelated incident.

Police reportedly found Uhles, as well as a recently-fired shotgun in the back of a van, at the Thorntons gas station in the 4100 block of Lebanon Pike.

The arrest warrant said Uhles is facing a felony charge for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He is being held on a $40,000 bond.