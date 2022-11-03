NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man was arrested Tuesday after police say he was spotted carrying close to $10,000 of stolen luggage while walking a dog.

Allen Scott Miles, 53, is charged with burglary of a motor vehicle and theft of property $2,500 or greater, but less than $10,000, according to a Davidson County affidavit.

Police received reports of a vehicle burglary on Oct. 13. The car was parked outside a vacation rental on Academy Place when the burglary happened.

Allen Scott Miles (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)

According to the affidavit, a black rolling suitcase, sparkling suitcase, Louis Vuitton bag and other items totaling nearly $10,000 were stolen from the car.

During their investigation, detectives checked the Metro Nashville Police Department’s Safety Cameras at Lindsley Avenue and Academy Place.

At about 5 p.m. they saw a man wearing a blue baseball hat walking toward the pedestrian bridge that leads into the University Court housing development. He had a black and white spotted dog with him and was carrying what appeared to be the stolen luggage.

After playing the video back, the same man was seen coming over the pedestrian bridge into the Central Precinct at 4:08 p.m., the affidavit said. Detectives were able to see his face as he walked on Lindsley Avenue and said they recognized him as Miles.

According to the affidavit, police have had multiple previous encounters with Miles, with one as recently as Oct. 31. Police say he was wearing the same blue baseball hat at that time.

He was booked into jail Tuesday and is being held on a $50,000 bond.