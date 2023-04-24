NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man wanted on 16 outstanding warrants was taken into custody Friday — nearly three weeks after he was first featured on Nashville’s weekly “Top 10 Most Wanted” list.

DeJohn Anderson, 22, was wanted on several charges involving alleged thefts dating as far back as December last year, as well as multiple probation violations, driving violations, failure to appear and one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, six of the charges against Anderson were for theft of merchandise or organized retail crime in various amounts.

The earliest report dates back to Dec. 19, 2022, when, according to an arrest affidavit, Anderson tried to shoplift multiple items worth more than $1,000 from a sporting goods store on Gallatin Pike.

(Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Employees at the store reportedly saw Anderson trying to take the items and confronted him. According to the affidavit, the employees “acted in accordance with store policy and did not make physical contact” with Anderson.

After confronted, Anderson dropped the items and ran out of the store, police reported. He then got into a black Toyota sedan and “intentionally swerved” at one of the employees as he sped off, according to the affidavit.

Police said the entire incident was captured on surveillance cameras.

Anderson is also accused in separate thefts on Jan. 19 and Feb. 6. In the more recent case, police said Anderson, along with seven other suspects, stole over $53,000 worth of purses from a clothing store at The Mall at Green Hills.

The suspects reportedly brought wire cutters with them to cut several bags off security wires. All eight suspects then ran out of the store and sped off in three separate vehicles, according to another affidavit.

Authorities said loss prevention employees later discovered that several of the stolen purses had been posted on an Instagram account belonging to Anderson.

A search warrant revealed messages and photos, which police said indicated that Anderson tried to sell four of the purses on Instagram in the days following the alleged theft. Anderson was booked into jail on Friday and was still behind bars Monday with a $155,500 bond.

| READ MORE | Latest headlines from Nashville and Davidson County

He is among at least 32 wanted fugitives who have been captured since the MNPD’s criminal warrants division began publishing the list in mid-October. Police have said the public exposure from the list has aided in many arrests.