NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man with an alleged history of violent crimes was taken into custody more than a month after police said he fired shots at a car with a young child inside.

Terreze Holbrooks, 23, was wanted on outstanding warrants for two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department. The charges stem from an April 30 incident, but it’s not the first time Holbrooks has been charged with assault.

According to court documents, Holbrooks has been indicted on another assault charge related to a Dec. 20, 2021 shooting outside of Swett’s Market in North Nashville. Police said Holbrooks pointed a gun at a woman during an argument in the parking lot.

(Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

During the argument, the woman’s arm was rolled up in the window of Holbrooks’ car and the woman was reportedly dragged across the parking lot. Authorities said the woman was also shot in the leg during the incident.

Holbrooks was featured on the police department’s “Top 10 Most Wanted” list on May 10, shortly after he was charged with additional counts of assault in connection with an unrelated, but similar incident.

On April 30, officers responded to a call for service at a home near Douglas Avenue, according to an arrest affidavit. A woman told them she had gotten into an argument with Holbrooks while driving around with her young child and he got out of the car on Douglas Avenue.

She continued driving to Holbrooks’ father’s home to tell him he needed to pick up his son, and when she turned around and drove past Holbrooks, the woman reportedly saw him aiming a gun at her car.

The woman returned to the residence to call police after she “felt and heard the projectile strike her car,” the affidavit said. At the same time, police also received a call regarding shots fired in the area of Douglas Avenue and Stainback Avenue.

Once on scene, officers reported seeing two marks on the woman’s car that were consistent with being struck by a bullet, according to the affidavit. Police said Holbrooks was finally taken into custody on Monday, June 19.

He was still behind bars on Wednesday, June 21 with a $150,000 bond. According to court records, Holbrooks has multiple court appearances scheduled this week and the next pertaining to the pending charges against him.

Holbrooks is among at least 49 wanted fugitives have been taken into custody since the Metro Nashville Police Department’s criminal warrants division began publishing the “Top 10 Most Wanted” list in mid-October last year.