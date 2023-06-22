NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Nashville man wanted for the attempted murder of his ex-girlfriend last month was taken into custody Wednesday night, officials said.

Selvin Geovani Pacheco-Loza (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)

According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, 38-year-old Selvin Geovani Pacheco-Loza had outstanding charges after he allegedly shot the woman outside her home in May.

Even though she had been shot once in each leg, the woman ran away from Pacheco-Loza, who reportedly told her to get in his car so he could take her somewhere to kill her, authorities said. Pacheco-Loza fled the scene after the victim called police.

On Wednesday, June 21, officials said detectives found Pacheco-Loza at his River Road apartment, chased him on foot for a brief period, and arrested him.

Police reported Pacheco-Loza was charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault, and aggravated kidnapping. He is being held on a $400,000 bond.

According to authorities, the arrest was the result of a coordinated effort between Domestic Violence, West Precinct, and Specialized Investigations detectives.