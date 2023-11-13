NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — One of Nashville’s “Most Wanted” fugitives reportedly turned himself in on Friday, ending a nearly eight-month long manhunt.

Thomas Beach, 38, was wanted on 15 outstanding warrants involving repeated assaults on an ex-girlfriend, including one incident in which the Metro Nashville Police Department said he shot at his ex’s car while her two children were inside.

The alleged assaults began on March 3, 2023, when police responded to a domestic violence call at a hotel on Collins Park Drive, according to an arrest affidavit. By the time officers arrived, they said Beach had already fled from the area.

The victim told authorities that Beach had become violent and began throwing things after they got into an argument that morning. At one point, she said he pushed her to the ground while choking her and began hitting her in the head with closed fists.

Thomas Beach (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Officers at the scene said they observed visible swelling on the woman’s face. Then, on March 5, the same woman showed up at the police department’s West Precinct following another incident in which she “feared for her safety,” according to an affidavit.

The woman told police she had spotted Beach’s car parked outside her residence while she was returning home with her two children. She turned around, but Beach reportedly followed her. Officials said he pointed a gun at her car before she safely made it to the police department.

The next day, on March 6, Beach reportedly broke into the woman’s residence through a window. The violence continued to escalate, with Beach allegedly firing shots at the woman’s vehicle on March 20.

According to an affidavit, the woman told police she was traveling near the intersection of 40th Avenue North and Clifton Avenue when she noticed a grey Nissan following closely behind her vehicle and “driving recklessly.”

When her children looked out the rear window and saw the driver, officials said they yelled, “Momma that’s him.” Beach then pointed a handgun outside of the driver’s side window and fired two shots at her car, police reported.

The woman reportedly swerved to avoid the shots and got away safely. Authorities said she dropped her children off at school before driving to the police department’s North Precinct.

According to police, the woman had filed an order of protection against Beach, but he had not been served yet. Investigators had been searching for Beach for several months before he turned himself in on Friday, Nov. 10.

The charges against him include six counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault by strangulation, four counts of domestic assault with fear of bodily injury, two counts of harassment, stalking and vandalism.

As of Monday, Nov. 13, Beach remained behind bars with a $491,000 bond. He is among at least 78, or around 70%, of “Most Wanted” fugitives who have been taken into custody within the past year.

The “Top 10 Most Wanted” list is typically reserved for people who police consider to be some of the city’s “most violent” offenders. Officials largely attribute the arrest rate to tips received from the public. Click here to see the most recent list of “Most Wanted” suspects.