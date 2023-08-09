NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man was taken into custody on Tuesday after reportedly sneaking up behind a woman at a bus station in downtown Nashville and kidnapping her 2-year-old daughter.

The incident happened around 10:35 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 8, according to an arrest affidavit. The woman told Metro police she was waiting on her bus outside the Greyhound station on Rep. John Lewis Way South when her ex-boyfriend “snatched” her daughter.

Afterward, 33-year-old Shavantier Walton reportedly left the area in a black four-door vehicle with a temporary tag. The woman said she and Walton, who is not the child’s biological father, had been in a fight at her apartment.

According to the affidavit, police had been called to the apartment complex earlier that day and obtained a warrant for Walton’s arrest on one count of harassment. The woman gave officers a description of her daughter and a BOLO was issued.

Officers working the Korean Veterans Bridge closure later spotted a man and child matching the descriptions from the BOLO getting out of a broken-down vehicle on the bridge. The affidavit said Walton walked 0.5 miles with the child, exposing her to a “substantial risk of injury.”

Once officers asked if the 2-year-old girl was his child, Walton allegedly told them “it was his stepchild,” but admitted she was not his biological child. Walton was taken into custody and the girl was checked out by medics before being released to her mother.

After searching Walton’s vehicle, police said they found six pills that field tested positive for ecstasy. He was booked into jail on charges of harassment, aggravated kidnapping involving a victim under 13 and possession of a controlled substance.