NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man accused of kidnapping and assaulting a woman was arrested Wednesday hours after he appeared on Nashville’s “Top 10 Most Wanted” list.

Anthony Bradley-Davis, 21, was wanted on outstanding warrants for aggravated kidnapping and aggravated assault with serious bodily injury, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

Police had been searching for Bradley-Davis for nearly a month after responding to an alleged domestic violence incident on March 22.

(Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

A woman told officers she and Bradley-Davis had gotten into an argument during which he grabbed a handgun from under their bed, according to an arrest affidavit.

He then began demanding the woman to get up from where she was seated on the couch, but authorities said she was holding their 9-month-old child at the time and refused.

Bradley-Davis reportedly took the child from the woman and placed the child away from her before grabbing her by her arm and pulling her to her feet. He then pushed her into a downstairs bathroom, turned off the light and “told her to stay,” the affidavit said.

The woman told police she turned on the light and tried to leave the bathroom, but Bradley-Davis allegedly continued to push her back into the bathroom “while waving the handgun and threatening to kill her.”

She eventually decided to run for the back door as Bradley-Davis went back into the living room with the child, and managed to escape, police reported. She continued running to a neighbor’s house and called police.

Bradley-Davis was arrested and booked into jail Wednesday morning. He remained behind bars Thursday on a $150,000 bond. Bradley-Davis had been featured on the “Most Wanted” list, which is updated weekly, only hours before his arrest.

He is among at least 30 wanted fugitives who have been captured since the Metro Nashville Police Department’s criminal warrants division began publishing the list in mid-October. Police have said the public exposure from the list has aided in many arrests.