NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Police were called to the Nashville Public Library’s main branch on 615 Church Street on Friday after a woman said a man touched her inappropriately.

The woman told police she was sitting on the third floor of the library in the non-fiction section when 34-year-old Richard Walker Jr. came and sat next to her, according to an arrest affidavit.

She had reportedly met him earlier in the day when he shared his food with her but did not know him well. While sitting next to her, the woman said Walker allegedly reached over and grabbed her inappropriately without her consent.

According to the affidavit, she told him not to touch her and he repeatedly apologized. Security was then notified of the incident. Officers reviewed security footage of the incident, which reportedly showed Walker grabbing the woman and her pushing him away.

Walker was still in the non-fiction section when police arrived. Authorities said Walker “blurted to officers” that he did not touch the woman before being informed as to why he was being accused of sexual battery. He then stated he did not wish to speak to them.

Walker was taken into custody and charged with one count of sexual battery. As of Monday, he was still behind bars with a $10,000 bond.