NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a man who they say carjacked another person on I-40.

Michael Dwight Clay, 30, is wanted for the carjacking on Friday. Police say he is also wanted for questioning in the murder investigation at Gallatin Avenue and Maxwell Avenue.

The incident began Friday afternoon in the parking lot of a soon-to-open 7-Eleven convenience store at Gallatin and Maxwell.

Tywane Miller, 39, and his 29-year-old female passenger were driving out of the parking lot in a black Toyota sedan when a white Ford Flex suddenly blocked them in.

At least one person got out of the Flex and fired at the Toyota. Miller was shot and died at the scene while his passenger suffered non-life-threatening injuries to her jaw and hand; she was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment.

After the shooting, a police officer saw the Flex on Shelby Avenue at I-24. The Flex fled onto the interstate at a high rate of speed. An officer pursued the vehicle before ending the pursuit due to the potential of putting other drivers in danger.

The Flex then got onto I-40 and hit the center interstate retaining wall and four other cars before coming to a stop on the interstate between Fesslers Lane and Elm Hill Pike. No one was injured on the interstate.

The three occupants got out of the Flex and went onto the westbound lanes of I-40 where they carjacked a 35-year-old Nashville man who was driving a 2013 Subaru Forester SUV. One of the suspects pistol-whipped the driver of the Subaru; the driver was not seriously hurt, police say.

The Subaru was later found abandoned in a Bordeaux neighborhood.

Police believe Clay to be one of the three suspects in this case.

Police have issued an aggravated robbery warrant for Clay’s arrest in connection with the I-40 carjacking.

Clay was sentenced to 18 years in prison for attempted murder in 2011. Police say he is currently out on parole.

If you have any information about his current whereabouts, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at (615) 74-CRIME.