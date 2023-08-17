NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 25-year-old was arrested Wednesday after he allegedly grabbed a child inappropriately inside a Nashville Walmart.

Metro police reported Yurii Kolomiiets was seen on surveillance video walking up behind a young girl, grabbing her rear end and staring at her as he walked away.

Kolomiiets was detained inside the Walmart while a loss prevention officer called Metro police.

He was taken into custody and booked into the Metro jail on felony sexual battery charges. His bond was set at $2,500.

Kolomiiets’ arrest warrant does not disclose which Nashville Walmart the assault happened at.