NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 25-year-old was arrested Wednesday after he allegedly grabbed a child inappropriately inside a Nashville Walmart.
Metro police reported Yurii Kolomiiets was seen on surveillance video walking up behind a young girl, grabbing her rear end and staring at her as he walked away.
Kolomiiets was detained inside the Walmart while a loss prevention officer called Metro police.
He was taken into custody and booked into the Metro jail on felony sexual battery charges. His bond was set at $2,500.
Kolomiiets’ arrest warrant does not disclose which Nashville Walmart the assault happened at.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.