NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Hundreds of people were stopped and/or cited in Nashville Wednesday — including a man going more than 100 mph — as cops and troopers participated in Operation Roundabout along Briley Parkway.

Jordan Sandifer. (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)

The Metro Nashville Police Department tweeted on Wednesday, Sept. 28 that 25-year-old Jordan Sandifer sped by law enforcement in a Dodge Charger at 120 mph, but he was followed by a police helicopter. He ended up in jail for charges of felony evading and felony cocaine possession.

In addition to Sandifer’s arrest, officials reported that the traffic safety initiative resulted in 517 vehicle stops and 440 citations.

According to Metro police’s Wednesday Facebook post, members of the department’s traffic division and the Tennessee Highway Patrol “used a wide variety of enforcement methods to curb dangerous driving behavior and moving violations on Briley Parkway” during Operation Roundabout.

This news comes after authorities announced that 107 people have been in 100 Nashville crashes as of Tuesday, Sept. 27, adding that 2022 is on pace to surpass 2021’s record for fatal crashes and traffic-related deaths.

Motorists are urged to slow down and pay attention to the road in order to prevent this year’s number of crash deaths from rising.