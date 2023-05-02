NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man was arrested Monday after police said he destroyed nearly $2,000 worth of clothing, mannequins and other items inside the Hard Rock Café gift shop on Broadway.

Officers with the Metro Nashville Police Department were initially dispatched to Broadway and 2nd Avenue North after receiving reports of someone “pulling on car door handles and trying to fight people,” according to an arrest affidavit.

After they arrived, officers found two security guards holding 21-year-old Dylan Robertson down on the ground. Police were able to get one handcuff on Robertson, but according to the affidavit, he pulled away and tried to roll over and escape.

Officers then used “soft empty-hand control” to force his arm behind his back and place both handcuffs on him. Once detained, Robertson reportedly gave police the wrong name, but officers were able to identify him after he gave them his social security number.

The two security guards later told police that Robertson had come into the Hard Rock Cafe gift shop and broken several things inside the store, according to the affidavit. Several clothing displays and mannequins were reportedly knocked to the ground and destroyed.

While detained, police said Robertson admitted to smoking an ounce of “loud” before the incident. Officers also reported that Robertson smelled of marijuana. He was booked into jail Monday on four charges.

The charges against him include criminal impersonation, vandalism greater than $1,000 but less than $2,500, public intoxication and resisting arrest. He was still behind bars Tuesday with a $4,600 bond.