NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man accused of threatening to kill a woman and beating her until one of her teeth fell out is now behind bars after a nearly six-month long manhunt.

Cameron James Glenn, 31, was wanted on outstanding warrants for child endangerment, two counts of domestic assault with bodily injury, aggravated assault with serious bodily injury, strangulation and interference with an emergency call.

He was featured on Nashville’s “Top 10 Most Wanted” list multiple times in November last year before his arrest on Monday, May 1, 2023. According to multiple arrest affidavits, the charges against Glenn stem from several alleged domestic violence incidents involving the same victim.

(Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

The first incident was reported on June 23, 2022. Officers with the Metro Nashville Police Department said they responded to a home in East Nashville after a woman called 911 and then hung up with no answer.

The woman told police Glenn struck her repeatedly and pulled her hair. When she tried to walk away and call 911, Glenn told her “If you call the police, I will kill you,” according to an affidavit. The woman said she then became fearful, hung up the phone and deleted the call.

Then on July 8, 2022, the same woman reported that Glenn hit her in the face several times and strangled her. A child who witnessed the incident told police Glenn put his hands around the woman’s throat while pushing her up against a wall, according to an affidavit.

The child also sustained an injury to her lip as a result of the incident, police reported.

A third incident was reported a few months later on Oct. 14, 2022. When officers arrived, they found the woman with a small red abrasion on her right eyelid, scratch marks on her left triceps area and a missing tooth with “visible redness in the gumline,” an affidavit said.

The woman said Glenn punched her in the face about 12 times, threw her to the ground and pulled out a dark colored handgun from his waistband, authorities reported. Glenn then told the woman, “If you don’t go home, I’m gunna kill you” while holding the gun, the affidavit said.

Police were unable to locate Glenn for several months before his arrest. As of Tuesday, he was being held in jail at the maximum-security level with a $60,000 bond.

He is among at least 32 wanted fugitives who have been arrested since the MNPD’s criminal warrants division began publishing the weekly “Most Wanted” list in mid-October last year.