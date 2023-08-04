NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — After weeks of coordinated police work, a man accused of attacking multiple women across Nashville was taken into custody on Friday in Birmingham, Alabama.

Koreen Bush, 34, was wanted on aggravated assault and sexual battery charges in connection with the alleged attacks on June 24. He appeared on the Metro Nashville Police Department’s “Top 10 Most Wanted” list for multiple weeks in a row while investigators worked to locate him.

The list is made up of suspects who are considered the “most wanted” and “most violent” from each police precinct.

Koreen Bush (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

The first incident was reported around 10:30 p.m. on 24th Avenue South on Vanderbilt University’s campus, where a woman said she was tackled and taken to the ground. The woman fought back as the suspect allegedly strangled and threatened to rape her before he eventually ran away, authorities said.

The second assault happened about 30 minutes later on Demonbreun Street — less than two miles away from the first incident. Police said a woman reported being groped while waiting to enter a bar. Other women said the same man tried to grab them as well.

At the time, investigators believed Bush may have been staying in a homeless encampment.

However, in a tweet on Friday, Aug. 4, the police department said Bush was found nearly 200 miles away in Alabama.

According to authorities, weeks of coordinated police work led by Central Precinct officers and undercover detectives, with assistance from the Birmingham Police Department, led to Bush’s arrest at a family member’s home Friday afternoon. The 34-year-old will be brought back to Nashville in the coming days.

Bush is among at least 68 wanted fugitives who have been taken into custody since Metro police began publishing the “Top 10 Most Wanted” list on Oct. 19, 2022.