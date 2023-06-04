NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly used a gun to assault an usher outside a Madison church Sunday morning.

The Metro Nashville Police Department said the incident happened around 6:45 a.m. on Sunday, June 4 in the parking lot of Cornerstone Church in the 700 block of West Old Hickory Boulevard.

According to authorities, the 72-year-old usher had just parked his car and was heading toward the church building when he said a stranger — identified as 23-year-old Deangelo Lavender — ran up to him, said nothing, and hit him in the head with a pistol.

Officials said the victim “tussled” with Lavender, which caused him to drop the gun. The victim reportedly picked the gun up and tossed it into his car to keep it away from Lavender.

After that, police said Lavender approached another church member in the parking lot who had called 911. Lavender allegedly told the 50-year-old he wanted to use his phone, but the church member refused.

According to MNPD, Lavender grabbed the phone out of the 50-year-old’s hand and tried to run. However, the phone’s owner, with the help of a 64-year-old church member, restrained Lavender, putting him down on the grass until officers arrived.

Authorities said Lavender had driven to the church in a 2007 model Ford, which was stolen early Sunday morning from a Lickton Pike driveway.

Lavender — who was already on probation for a 2020 aggravated assault conviction — is now being held without bond on a probation violation warrant, as well as charges of aggravated assault, unlawful gun possession by a convicted felon, auto theft, vandalism, and marijuana possession, officials reported.