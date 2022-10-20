NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The man accused in a deadly Nashville shooting now faces charges in a deadly hit-and-run crash.

Metro Police said they have charged Deandre Conway with six more felony warrants and four misdemeanor warrants following further investigation into a fatal crash on Gallatin Pike South in Madison last Thursday.

The 23-year-old was arrested and charged Saturday in Hendersonville for allegedly shooting and killing Terry Farmer, 24. Conway was charged with criminal homicide in that incident.

Police said the shooting happened before the hit-and-run crash involving a car with five teenagers inside. 17-year-old Landen Guye died at the hospital from critical injuries in the crash.

Further charges against Conway were made on Tuesday. He has now been charged with vehicular homicide by recklessness, four counts of aggravated assault, and leaving the scene of an accident involving a death. He also faces misdemeanor charges of leaving the scene, failure to give information, failure to comply immediate notice of an accident, and driving on a suspended driver’s license.

He’s scheduled for a court appearance Friday, October 21.