NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — One man is faced with multiple drug charges after a suspicious bag was left unattended at the Nashville International Airport (BNA) Thursday night.

According to a warrant, police were called to BNA around 8:30 p.m., after a woman reportedly abandoned a suitcase at the north curbside ticketing level, saying her boyfriend would retrieve it. Airport policies require an ordinance detection K-9 officer to be requested when bags are left unattended. Officials said the bag smelled of marijuana.

Shortly after, police said a white Chevy Suburban pulled up to the airport, and Akeem Hemphill, 32, exited. Officers said they could smell the odor of marijuana coming from his vehicle. When officials spoke with Hemphill, he reportedly told police his girlfriend asked him to pay for her luggage to be sent on the next flight to Las Vegas on Spirit Airlines.

Officials said they conducted a search and learned Hemphill has a history of narcotics and is currently on parole. Police then said they saw Hemphill throw a large bag of Xanax pills in the trash can, just before he fled on foot. A brief pursuit ensued until he was taken into custody.

After officers searched Hemphill’s car, the warrant said police seized in total about 33 grams of marijuana, 30 grams of generic Xanax pills, five grams of fentanyl, three grams of heroin, about .5 grams of crack cocaine, as well as more prescription pills, packaging materials, and a two digital scales. Police said Hemphill also had $1,247 in U.S. currency on him.

Hemphill is now faced with nine separate charges.