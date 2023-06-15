NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Reports of mail theft have neighbors in Sylvan Park changing their ways.

From investing in locked mailboxes to making trips to the post office, many are concerned with falling victim.

“Word has gotten out that that’s going on around here,” explained James Hardaway who has lived in Sylvan Park for more than 30 years.

From the Nextdoor App to Facebook and neighborhood conversation, mail theft is a talker in his neighborhood.

“As they said in the movie “Amadeus” news travels fast in Vienna and also in Sylvan Park,” Hardaway laughed.

One of Hardaway’s neighbors on Wyoming Avenue said her mail was stolen twice.

“I always thought it was safe to put a check in the mailbox,” said Hardaway.

Postal authorities and bank officials are now urging Americans to avoid mailing checks all together, or at least to use a secure mail drop such as inside the post office. This is a move Hardaway started making a few months ago when his neighborhood was hit by mail thieves then.

“We will put some here, but no more checks,” he said.

Banks issued roughly 680,000 reports of check fraud to the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network last year. That’s up from 350,000 reports in 2021.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service reported around 300,000 complaints of mail theft in 2021, more than double the year prior.

“It’s one more thing we got to guard against,” said Hardaway.

Criminals have been increasingly targeting U.S. mail since the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network. Despite the declining use of checks in the United States, check fraud is up, fueled by a rise in organized crime.

“Frustrating and irritated, and I guess if it had happened to us I’d be more than that. You would feel violated naturally,” Hardaway said.

While those like Hardaway aren’t taking the risk, other neighbors News 2 spoke with are investing in mailboxes with locks.

“As Rosanne Rosannadanna used to say, ‘Chevy, it’s always something,'” Hardaway said while shaking his head.

USPS has more information on reporting mail theft on its website.