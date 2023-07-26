NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Music City is not alone in experiencing a spike in violent mail robberies. It’s happening across the country.

The latest local victim was an Amazon deliveryman who was attacked and carjacked in East Nashville.

“I’m not surprised packages get stolen, but carjacking shocks me,” said John Keefe.

The incident happened just outside Keefe’s front door around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 25.

An Amazon delivery driver told police he was walking back to his personal vehicle on Shelby Avenue after delivering packages in the neighborhood when someone allegedly approached him from behind, put him in an arm restraint, and demanded his keys. The victim reported the suspect — later identified by authorities as Antonio Raynard Travis Jr. — pushed him into oncoming traffic before taking off in his SUV.

Keefe, who was home at the time, and saw the driver after the fact.

“I saw an Amazon delivery guy who was in a conversation on his phone, and it seemed a little odd just because he wasn’t delivering packages but kind of walking in circles on his phone like something may have happened,” Keefe recalled.

With letter carrier robberies on the rise across the nation, officials from the United States Postal Service (USPS) said they are doubling down on efforts to protect postal employees. In 2022, they said 412 USPS letter carriers were robbed on the job, but 305 incidents have already been reported in the first half of 2023.

Last month in West Nashville, Metro police said two men with handguns approached a mail carrier in his postal truck on Dorcas Drive, demanding checks. The suspects ultimately made off with two trays of mail and the key to the postal carrier’s truck.

“It’s sad, but not surprising,” said Keefe.

USPS also reported an increase in high-volume theft incidents from mail receptacles, including blue collection boxes. Officials said there have been more than 25,000 such thefts in the first half of 2023 compared to 38,500 in 2022.

The post office in Berry Hill did away with its drop boxes after an employee said they were hit by mail thieves numerous times.

As part of Project Safe Delivery, USPS officials said they are taking action to harden physical targets against criminal activity and reduce criminal acts against postal employees. Among its efforts, the federal agency is installing 12,000 enhanced high security blue collection boxes across the nation.

News 2 reached out to USPS officials about whether they plan to install the new boxes at the post office in Berry Hill.

Meanwhile, a public information officer for the United States Postal Inspection Service (USPIS) told News 2, “The Nashville domicile is involved in on-going investigations regarding the local robberies involving USPS mail carriers. We are not able to provide further information at this time, as these are active investigations.”

If you have any information related to the robberies, USPIS urges you to call 877-876-2455 and reference “Nashville.”