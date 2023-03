NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Global superstar and icon Madonna will perform in Nashville as part of her upcoming tour.

Madonna’s “The Celebration Tour” will come to Bridgestone Arena on Friday, Dec. 22. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 31 at 10 a.m.

There is a eight ticket limit for this show. Madonna will be joined by special guest, Bob the Drag Queen.

