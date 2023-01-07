MADISON, Tenn. (WKRN) — At least one person has been injured following a Saturday night shooting in the Madison area.

The Metro Nashville Police Department dispatch log said the shooting was called in shortly after 10:15 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 7 from the 1100 block of Gibson Drive.

Dispatch told News 2 that one person was transported to the hospital following the incident.

No additional information has been released about this shooting.