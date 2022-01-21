MADISON, Tenn. (WKRN) — Dozens of seniors in Madison are being forced out of their homes. According to a press release, NorthPark Village announced to staff and residents that it would cease operations on March 16, 2022.

Residents, who are all 60 years and older, have less than 60 days to find a new place to live.

“I didn’t receive a letter until yesterday,” said Chuck Dreyspring who is 78-years old. “They did a very poor job in notifying people. They really did.”

While the management company is only required to give a 30 day notice, residents said they are heartbroken and having a hard time finding a new place to live.

“They not just tearing down this place. They are tearing down lives, a community,” said Frances Jones, a 5-year resident. “When the pandemic was going on, everybody around here got a hot meal every day. Somebody always making sure you okay.”

Northpark Village has been housing low-income seniors for over 60 years. Residents there call it cozy and affordable, but most of all, a family atmosphere.

“We get together for different things,” said Dreyspring. “We meet once a month and things like that.”

But, just recently this letter gave notice of a change. Their home sweet home… Would be no more, now bought out by an investor.

In a statement to News 2, property managment said property taxes, payroll, utilities and maintenance played a role in the decision to sell.

“My husband has a defibrillator in his heart. He has a lot of problems. When I went in there to tell him, he said: ‘well, what we gone do?'” said Jones. “I said don’t you worry about it because I know that’s stress on him and I don’t want that.”

Management for NorthPark Village provided a small percentage of the residents with occupancy and moving support for their sister community in Mt. Juliet. The other residents must find a home on their own.

“Closing NorthPark Village is painful to all of us, but we are pleased that we can offer residency in Mt.

Juliet for our assisted living residents and have been able to identify other opportunities for our

independent residents,” said Gary Keckley, Member-Manager of NorthPark Village.

If you would like to assist the seniors in need, call 615-822-0919 or email northparkseniorhelp@gmail.com.