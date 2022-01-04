NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — December’s deadly tornadoes devastated parts of Kentucky, but places in Middle Tennessee were also hit hard. A Madison music shop owner is still working to repair his store weeks after the storm.

Patrick Boyle owns New Vintage Music on Coreland Drive. He opened the store in September after the pandemic paused his touring gig as a guitar technician, but it wasn’t long until another disaster struck.

“I just saw panels get ripped off (the roof) like someone was peeling back an onion or something,” Boyle said.

















Boyle said he watched high-speed winds plow into his store from inside his home across the street.

“All of a sudden, everything started going sideways. Everything was blowing straight sideways, and then, I saw my neighbor’s carport lift in the air blow and land on top of my shop, fall back, hit the power transformer and just explode,” Boyle said.

With half the roof gone, water leaked inside New Vintage Music. It damaged the ceiling, walls and inventory. Boyle says it will cost him thousands of dollars to fix everything, but he hopes to be back to normal in the coming months.

“I did a grand opening in September. I might do a re-grand opening when this is all said and done. It will actually probably be a little sweeter because it will be like okay, we got knocked down but we got back up. I’m excited about that,” Boyle said.

If you’d like to help Boyle rebuild, CLICK HERE.