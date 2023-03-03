NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Macklemore will be bringing his new tour to Nashville later this year, the artist has announced.

Friday, Macklemore announced the release of his new album, “Ben,” which includes the brand new single “No Bad Days,” as well as an accompanying music video for the single that was directed by his 7-year-old daughter, Sloane.

In celebration of the new album, Macklemore will embark on a new North American tour starting with a Music City stop. He will bring The Ben Tour to Ryman Auditorium on Sept. 17. Nashville is stop on a 20-date journey through the continent, with other stops taking place in Ontario, Canada, Los Angeles, Denver, Boston, New York and Philadelphia.

Tickets for the Ryman stop will be available through special presale events for Citi and American Express cardholders beginning Monday, March 6 at 10 a.m. The presale events will run through Thursday, March 9 at 10 a.m. Citi cardmembers should visit the Citi Entertainment Group website for tickets and complete presale details.

General sale of tickets will begin at 10 a.m. Friday, March 10, according to Live Nation, who is producing the tour.

During the tour, Macklemore has partnered with PLUS1 and will be donating $1 per ticket to Bridges – Seattle Alternative Peer Group in support of the organization’s work in mentoring youth in recovery.

For ticket information, visit Macklemore.com.