Metro Animal Care and Control is waiving adoption fees for dogs and cats through the end of the month, the shelter announced. (MACC Photos)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — In an effort to help more pets find their adoptive homes, Metro Animal Care and Control (MACC) is waiving adoption fees through the rest of May, the shelter announced Thursday.

MACC currently has more than twice as many animals as can ideally be housed at the shelter, with many others in foster care. As of May 18, there were 89 dogs and 19 cats available for adoption at the shelter, with another 55 dogs and 45 cats currently being cared for at foster homes.

| READ MORE | Latest headlines from Nashville and Davidson County

Spritz (MACC photo) Kurtis (MACC photo) Biscuit (MACC photo)

“We are asking the community to consider adopting from MACC if adding a pet to the family is a possibility,” said Ashley Harrington, Director of MACC. “With pets in so many different shapes, sizes, ages and personalities available, our team would be happy to help you find the right fit for your family.”

Oliver (MACC photo)

Adoptions at MACC can be completed in a few ways. All available pets are posted online at 24PetConnect.com. For pets that are available at the shelter, potential adopters are encouraged to walk in between noon and 4 p.m., seven days a week to view available pets. MACC’s adoption counselors can help find a pet matching the needs of a potential adopter at the shelter. For those in foster care, interested adopters should email foster.macc@nashville.gov to be connected with an animal’s foster family.

Adoption isn’t the only way to help MACC clear the shelter. Foster families for adoptable pets are also needed. MACC encourages everyone to consider caring for a foster pet in their home. MACC will provide food, equipment, medication and support any foster volunteers would need to house a pet. Knowledge and advice would also be provided to the foster volunteer through the MACC foster coordinator. The pet would stay with the volunteer until an adoptive family comes forward, transferring the pet into the care of its new family.

Those interested in becoming a foster should also contact foster.macc@nashville.gov for more information on how to get involved. They can also fill out an online application to join the “Foster Roster” HERE.