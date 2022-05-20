NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Looking to add a new furry friend to your family? This weekend is the time to do it, as Metro Animal Care and Control (MACC) is waiving its adoption fees this weekend in celebration of National Rescue Dog Day.

The shelter announced it will waive all adoption fees from Friday, May 20, through Sunday, May 22. The shelter is also encouraging hopeful pet owners and those looking to add to their furry families to adopt animals from their local shelters.

As of May 19, the MACC has more than 50 dogs available for adoption at the shelter, with another 12 available dogs currently residing in foster homes.

National Rescue Dog Day is recognized each year on May 20, part of a larger campaign to bring awareness to the countless dogs in shelters around the country waiting for their forever families to bring them home.

According to the ASPCA, 6.3 million pets, including dogs and cats, enter U.S. shelters every year. In 2021 alone, 4,126 animals entered the MACC shelter.

The adoptions can be completed in several ways through MACC depending on adopter’s preference. All available pets are posted online. Those interested in seeing the pets available at the shelter currently, they are invited to walk in between noon and 4 p.m. seven days a week.

MACC’s adoption counselors can help them find a pet that matches their needs as a potential adopter.

Local nonprofit group Friends of MACC will also feature several dogs available through MACC at an event Saturday, May 21, at New Heights Brewing Company at 928 Rep. John Lewis Way S. From 2 to 6 p.m., Friends of MACC will have adoptable dogs available for potential adopters to meet.

According to MACC, foster care has been found to be a better alternative to the shelter for many pets, as the foster homes provide less stressful environments. Foster animals are better able to show what makes them unique, giving adoptive families more information to decide on which animal to adopt.

Foster care also frees up needed shelter space at MACC, allowing the shelter to ensure the facility is more comfortable for animals housed there.

Fostering also allows community members to see if an animal is a good fit for their families.

Those interested in becoming a foster volunteer can email foster.macc@nashville.gov or apply to join the “Foster Roster” by filling out the application form here.