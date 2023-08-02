NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Animal Care and Control (MACC) is struggling after the number of dogs at the Nashville facility grew from 110 to 140 over the past week, putting a strain on staff and supplies.

Dannielle Carter, the animal care supervisor, told News 2 the shelter is low on food, treats, and funds.

One of the best ways to help is to foster one or more of these dogs. To start the process, just fill out the form found on MACC’s website, Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram.

As a foster parent, you would take care of a furry friend anywhere from a couple of days to a month, if possible. MACC also has a matchmaking process that would pair you with a pet that has the same activity level as you.

Every month, MACC gets a pellet of dog food to feed its animals, but at this rate, the shelter will be out for two weeks before the next shipment comes in.

If you would like to donate food or treats to MACC, you can check out MACC’s Amazon Wish List or drop off the item(s) at the Harding Place facility’s donation spots. However, you need to make sure any food bags you donate are not already open.