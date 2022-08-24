NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — If you are looking for something fun to do with the kids Saturday morning, Friends of Metro Animal Care and Control and Dolly Parton’s ‘Imagination Library’ have teamed up for a special day for kids and kittens.

It’s called the “Kitten Reading Club” and little readers of all ages can sign up for “Story Time” with special guest readers, including WKRN’s Nikki Burdine, Nickelle Smith and Larissa Wohl.

You can book an individual reading session or a group session lead by a guest reader. Individual sessions are 20 minutes long and start at 9 a.m. Group sessions are at 9:30, 10:30 and 11:30 a.m. To buy tickets, click here and reserve your spot. All proceeds benefit Friends of Metro Animal Care and Control, which helps homeless animals of Davidson County.

The Kitten Reading Club starts at 9 a.m. and goes until noon on Saturday, Aug. 27 at Metro Animal Care and Control, which is located at 5125 Harding Place.