NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Nashville is gearing up its New Year’s Eve ‘Big Bash’, which is expected to attract thousands of individuals to Music City.

Among the impressive list of musicians set to take stage — the legendary rock band Lynyrd Skynyrd.

The band got the party started early Saturday night, bringing their very own “Hell House” whiskey to Tennessee by signing bottles and meeting fans at Total Wine in Brentwood.

The whiskey is named after the cabin in Florida where the band wrote many of their songs.

Before the note drops at midnight, News 2 asked the group about their upcoming performance, and in particular, their beloved song “Freebird.”

“It was actually dedicated to Dwayne Allman, of the Allman Brothers and actually one of the few love songs of Lynyrd Skynyrd had,” said lead vocalist Johnny Van Zant. “Look at it now, we have people that go, ‘Hey, it was our graduation song.’ ‘We played it at our father or mother’s funeral.’ It’s just a relatable song and we never end a show without it.”

Gates for the Big Bash will open at 4:30 p.m. at Bicentennial Mall State Park. Those in attendance can also expect to see performance by Thomas Rhett and Lainey Wilson.