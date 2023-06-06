NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) —Police arrested a suspect accused of stealing tens of thousands of dollars worth of handbags from a mall in Nashville.

According to an arrest report, Antonio Marquis Crockett, 24, was one of eight people who went into the Nordstrom at the Mall at Green Hills back on Feb. 6, 2023. Police said more than $53,000 worth of merchandise in luxury handbags was taken.

The affidavit stated the group carried wire cutters and cut several bags from security wires. All eight suspects ran from the store and fled in three separate vehicles., a gray Nissan Sentra, a white Nissan Rouge and a black Jeep Latitude.

Crockett was identified from previous shoplifting reported by the store, but the accusations didn’t end there. According to an arrest affidavit, he and another person stole $7,240 worth of merchandise from the Burberry store at the Mall at Green Hills on Christmas Eve 2022. On March 9, 2021, police said this suspect also stole three Off White brand bags from the Nordstrom at the same mall, valued at $3,395.

On June 1, 2023, a report for a felony evading arrest charge revealed police spotted Crockett on Jefferson Street inside a car with a temporary tag. The officer learned he had one misdemeanor and three felony outstanding warrants. While attempting a traffic stop, police said Crockett sped away.

The 24-year-old was booked into the Metro jail four days later on six charges and is not eligible for release due to warrants outside Davidson County. His total bond is $113,000.