NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — After a months long investigation, Nashville Metro police need your help to find two men accused of stealing from a church.

The North Precinct released surveillance video that shows two suspects taking lumber from a construction project at Faith Missionary Baptist Church on Revels Drive.

This happened in February 11, 2022.

The video shows one Black man and one white man getting out of a truck near a dumpster. They loaded lumber into an older model white pickup – possibly a Dodge – and stole about $3,000 worth of material.

Police ask anyone with information on the crime or if they recognize the suspects to call Nashville Crime Stoppers at (615) 742-7463. Callers remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.