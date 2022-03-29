Stacker collected information on the lowest-paying jobs in Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN, using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by average annual salary with information up to date as of May 2020. Job descriptions are from O*NET.

In Nashville, the annual mean wage is $52,170 or 7.4% lower than national mean of $56,310, while the lowest-paying occupation makes $19,790. Read on to see which jobs make the list.

50. Telephone operators

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

Annual mean salary: $29,370

#4 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 40

National

Annual mean salary: $39,340

Employment: 4,630

Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with lowest average pay:

— Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL ($26,390)

— Jackson, MS ($28,830)

— Columbus, OH ($28,870)

49. Farmworkers, farm, ranch, and aquacultural animals

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

Annual mean salary: $29,310

#41 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 200

National

Annual mean salary: $31,060

Employment: 36,820

Entry-level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay:

— Goldsboro, NC ($20,690)

— Lynchburg, VA ($22,130)

— Tulsa, OK ($22,450)

48. Library assistants, clerical

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

Annual mean salary: $29,300

#136 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 430

National

Annual mean salary: $30,740

Employment: 84,560

Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with lowest average pay:

— Rocky Mount, NC ($20,080)

— Corpus Christi, TX ($20,520)

— Akron, OH ($20,530)

47. Animal trainers

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

Annual mean salary: $29,270

#17 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: data not available

National

Annual mean salary: $37,950

Employment: 14,880

Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with lowest average pay:

— Jacksonville, FL ($22,540)

— Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN ($24,690)

— Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($25,380)

45 (tie). Janitors and cleaners, except maids and housekeeping cleaners

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

Annual mean salary: $29,170

#188 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 8,120

National

Annual mean salary: $31,410

Employment: 1,990,510

Entry-level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay:

— Monroe, LA ($21,200)

— Sumter, SC ($21,400)

— Dothan, AL ($21,670)

45 (tie). Concierges

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

Annual mean salary: $29,170

#27 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: data not available

National

Annual mean salary: $35,310

Employment: 36,800

Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with lowest average pay:

— Billings, MT ($22,350)

— Oklahoma City, OK ($24,580)

— Baton Rouge, LA ($25,250)

44. Nursing assistants

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

Annual mean salary: $29,090

#143 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 7,840

National

Annual mean salary: $32,050

Employment: 1,371,050

Entry-level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

Metros with lowest average pay:

— Monroe, LA ($21,840)

— Brunswick, GA ($22,370)

— Columbus, GA-AL ($22,540)

43. Stockers and order fillers

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

Annual mean salary: $28,350

#130 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 23,940

National

Annual mean salary: $31,010

Employment: 2,210,960

Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with lowest average pay:

— Fond du Lac, WI ($23,990)

— Monroe, LA ($24,240)

— Florence, SC ($24,420)

42. Dietetic technicians

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

Annual mean salary: $28,150

#27 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 170

National

Annual mean salary: $32,920

Employment: 26,430

Entry-level education requirements: Associate’s degree

Metros with lowest average pay:

— Jackson, TN ($19,350)

— Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC ($21,080)

— Wichita Falls, TX ($21,330)

41. Orderlies

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

Annual mean salary: $28,090

#32 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 190

National

Annual mean salary: $31,780

Employment: 43,570

Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with lowest average pay:

— Greenville-Anderson-Mauldin, SC ($22,440)

— Birmingham-Hoover, AL ($22,810)

— Jackson, MS ($22,850)

40. Insulation workers, floor, ceiling, and wall

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

Annual mean salary: $28,080

#2 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: data not available

National

Annual mean salary: $46,860

Employment: 32,780

Entry-level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay:

— Clarksville, TN-KY ($19,780)

— Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN ($28,080)

— Buffalo-Cheektowaga-Niagara Falls, NY ($32,300)

39. Residential advisors

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

Annual mean salary: $28,030

#56 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 1,950

National

Annual mean salary: $33,430

Employment: 102,450

Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with lowest average pay:

— Gadsden, AL ($20,950)

— Jonesboro, AR ($20,980)

— Amarillo, TX ($21,360)

38. Psychiatric aides

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

Annual mean salary: $28,000

#18 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 690

National

Annual mean salary: $33,300

Employment: 51,550

Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with lowest average pay:

— Jackson, TN ($21,440)

— Charleston, WV ($22,320)

— Jackson, MS ($22,620)

37. Order clerks

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

Annual mean salary: $27,990

#10 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 740

National

Annual mean salary: $37,660

Employment: 119,640

Entry-level education requirements: Some college, no degree

Metros with lowest average pay:

— El Paso, TX ($23,580)

— Wichita Falls, TX ($23,900)

— Blacksburg-Christiansburg-Radford, VA ($25,930)

36. Physical therapist aides

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

Annual mean salary: $27,450

#60 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 520

National

Annual mean salary: $30,110

Employment: 45,790

Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with lowest average pay:

— Fort Wayne, IN ($19,710)

— Houma-Thibodaux, LA ($20,200)

— Montgomery, AL ($20,390)

35. Cooks, restaurant

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

Annual mean salary: $27,430

#196 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 6,380

National

Annual mean salary: $29,530

Employment: 1,109,650

Entry-level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay:

— Brownsville-Harlingen, TX ($20,590)

— Laredo, TX ($21,000)

— Gadsden, AL ($21,540)

34. Teaching assistants, except postsecondary

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

Annual mean salary: $27,220

#182 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 5,730

National

Annual mean salary: $30,630

Employment: 1,272,840

Entry-level education requirements: Some college, no degree

Metros with lowest average pay:

— Alexandria, LA ($17,810)

— Gadsden, AL ($18,110)

— Hammond, LA ($18,740)

33. Refuse and recyclable material collectors

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

Annual mean salary: $27,180

#8 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 450

National

Annual mean salary: $42,620

Employment: 120,850

Entry-level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay:

— Morristown, TN ($24,150)

— Rocky Mount, NC ($24,650)

— Gainesville, GA ($25,500)

32. Automotive and watercraft service attendants

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

Annual mean salary: $26,870

#114 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 660

National

Annual mean salary: $28,150

Employment: 112,750

Entry-level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay:

— Valdosta, GA ($21,570)

— Chambersburg-Waynesboro, PA ($21,740)

— La Crosse-Onalaska, WI-MN ($21,950)

31. Packers and packagers, hand

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

Annual mean salary: $26,450

#142 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 3,980

National

Annual mean salary: $29,270

Employment: 599,270

Entry-level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay:

— Wichita Falls, TX ($18,740)

— Casper, WY ($19,850)

— Johnstown, PA ($19,920)

30. Parking attendants

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

Annual mean salary: $26,390

#98 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 1,200

National

Annual mean salary: $27,910

Employment: 123,790

Entry-level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay:

— Lake Charles, LA ($19,840)

— Huntsville, AL ($19,910)

— Auburn-Opelika, AL ($20,000)

29. Driver/sales workers

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

Annual mean salary: $26,380

#68 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 2,110

National

Annual mean salary: $31,870

Employment: 420,890

Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with lowest average pay:

— Elizabethtown-Fort Knox, KY ($19,230)

— Sumter, SC ($19,740)

— Dalton, GA ($21,020)

28. Veterinary assistants and laboratory animal caretakers

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

Annual mean salary: $26,060

#46 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 860

National

Annual mean salary: $30,980

Employment: 98,810

Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with lowest average pay:

— Johnstown, PA ($19,580)

— Tyler, TX ($20,460)

— Cleveland, TN ($20,690)

27. Pressers, textile, garment, and related materials

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

Annual mean salary: $26,040

#69 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 60

National

Annual mean salary: $26,050

Employment: 31,980

Entry-level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay:

— Raleigh, NC ($18,320)

— Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($19,670)

— Memphis, TN-MS-AR ($19,930)

26. Maids and housekeeping cleaners

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

Annual mean salary: $25,370

#211 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 4,960

National

Annual mean salary: $28,010

Employment: 795,590

Entry-level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay:

— Monroe, LA ($18,460)

— Valdosta, GA ($18,730)

— Alexandria, LA ($19,070)

25. Childcare workers

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

Annual mean salary: $25,270

#223 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 4,240

National

Annual mean salary: $26,790

Employment: 494,360

Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with lowest average pay:

— Rome, GA ($17,330)

— Dothan, AL ($18,370)

— Warner Robins, GA ($18,440)

24. Food servers, nonrestaurant

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

Annual mean salary: $25,200

#180 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 2,140

National

Annual mean salary: $27,460

Employment: 254,650

Entry-level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay:

— Decatur, AL ($18,460)

— Enid, OK ($18,780)

— Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($18,960)

23. Recreation workers

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

Annual mean salary: $25,100

#58 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 1,650

National

Annual mean salary: $30,960

Employment: 325,640

Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with lowest average pay:

— Rocky Mount, NC ($20,040)

— Lake Charles, LA ($20,300)

— Monroe, LA ($21,000)

22. Animal caretakers

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

Annual mean salary: $24,750

#119 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 1,440

National

Annual mean salary: $28,380

Employment: 193,660

Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with lowest average pay:

— Morristown, TN ($18,810)

— Greenville, NC ($20,320)

— Twin Falls, ID ($20,580)

21. Shoe and leather workers and repairers

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

Annual mean salary: $24,740

#2 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: data not available

National

Annual mean salary: $31,480

Employment: 7,380

Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with lowest average pay:

— Lancaster, PA ($24,080)

— Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN ($24,740)

— Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($27,040)

20. Manicurists and pedicurists

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

Annual mean salary: $24,580

#29 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 140

National

Annual mean salary: $29,010

Employment: 73,010

Entry-level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

Metros with lowest average pay:

— York-Hanover, PA ($18,440)

— Fort Wayne, IN ($18,880)

— Akron, OH ($19,540)

19. Pharmacy aides

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

Annual mean salary: $24,530

#26 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 550

National

Annual mean salary: $32,250

Employment: 38,900

Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with lowest average pay:

— Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($20,300)

— Shreveport-Bossier City, LA ($21,220)

— Grand Island, NE ($21,360)

18. Hotel, motel, and resort desk clerks

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

Annual mean salary: $24,430

#183 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 2,850

National

Annual mean salary: $26,900

Employment: 222,550

Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with lowest average pay:

— Decatur, AL ($18,020)

— Dalton, GA ($18,450)

— Monroe, LA ($18,500)

17. Cooks, short order

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

Annual mean salary: $24,110

#75 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 3,200

National

Annual mean salary: $27,030

Employment: 123,350

Entry-level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay:

— Laredo, TX ($18,660)

— Gainesville, GA ($18,740)

— Mobile, AL ($18,820)

16. Coin, vending, and amusement machine servicers and repairers

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

Annual mean salary: $24,090

#1 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: data not available

National

Annual mean salary: $39,710

Employment: 25,080

Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with lowest average pay:

— Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN ($24,090)

— Evansville, IN-KY ($26,520)

— Tallahassee, FL ($27,950)

15. Cashiers

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

Annual mean salary: $24,000

#187 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 18,840

National

Annual mean salary: $25,710

Employment: 3,333,100

Entry-level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay:

— Hattiesburg, MS ($19,530)

— Monroe, LA ($19,780)

— Albany, GA ($20,320)

14. Laundry and dry-cleaning workers

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

Annual mean salary: $23,140

#82 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 1,550

National

Annual mean salary: $26,600

Employment: 179,890

Entry-level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay:

— Hattiesburg, MS ($18,060)

— Warner Robins, GA ($18,580)

— Rome, GA ($19,050)

13. Food preparation workers

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

Annual mean salary: $23,120

#91 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 12,710

National

Annual mean salary: $26,820

Employment: 793,590

Entry-level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay:

— Hammond, LA ($18,290)

— Morristown, TN ($18,550)

— Monroe, LA ($19,010)

12. Amusement and recreation attendants

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

Annual mean salary: $23,080

#164 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 1,190

National

Annual mean salary: $25,610

Employment: 248,190

Entry-level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay:

— Houma-Thibodaux, LA ($18,040)

— Lynchburg, VA ($18,600)

— Auburn-Opelika, AL ($18,650)

11. Lifeguards, ski patrol, and other recreational protective service workers

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

Annual mean salary: $23,020

#85 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 700

National

Annual mean salary: $27,050

Employment: 113,150

Entry-level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay:

— Montgomery, AL ($17,440)

— Athens-Clarke County, GA ($17,790)

— Sheboygan, WI ($17,940)

10. Cooks, fast food

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

Annual mean salary: $22,870

#168 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 4,900

National

Annual mean salary: $24,300

Employment: 544,420

Entry-level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay:

— Altoona, PA ($17,660)

— Johnson City, TN ($17,700)

— Anniston-Oxford-Jacksonville, AL ($17,900)

9. Dishwashers

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

Annual mean salary: $22,790

#183 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 2,280

National

Annual mean salary: $25,600

Employment: 395,660

Entry-level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay:

— Anniston-Oxford-Jacksonville, AL ($17,490)

— Fond du Lac, WI ($18,400)

— Muncie, IN ($18,550)

8. Dining room and cafeteria attendants and bartender helpers

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

Annual mean salary: $22,730

#169 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 1,990

National

Annual mean salary: $26,300

Employment: 374,940

Entry-level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay:

— Monroe, LA ($18,090)

— Houma-Thibodaux, LA ($18,100)

— McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX ($18,240)

7. Fast food and counter workers

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

Annual mean salary: $22,390

#188 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 16,640

National

Annual mean salary: $24,540

Employment: 3,450,120

Entry-level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay:

— Dothan, AL ($18,690)

— Mobile, AL ($18,750)

— Montgomery, AL ($18,780)

6. Ushers, lobby attendants, and ticket takers

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

Annual mean salary: $22,090

#48 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 530

National

Annual mean salary: $26,390

Employment: 95,600

Entry-level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay:

— Tulsa, OK ($18,650)

— Appleton, WI ($18,760)

— Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC ($18,930)

5. Hosts and hostesses, restaurant, lounge, and coffee shop

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

Annual mean salary: $21,970

#166 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 3,100

National

Annual mean salary: $24,800

Employment: 316,700

Entry-level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay:

— Decatur, AL ($17,940)

— Gadsden, AL ($18,150)

— New Bern, NC ($18,190)

4. Substitute teachers, short-term

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

Annual mean salary: $21,060

#15 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 800

National

Annual mean salary: $36,090

Employment: 512,030

Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with lowest average pay:

— Daphne-Fairhope-Foley, AL ($17,360)

— Anniston-Oxford-Jacksonville, AL ($17,470)

— Huntsville, AL ($17,470)

3. Waiters and waitresses

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

Annual mean salary: $20,580

#65 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 15,480

National

Annual mean salary: $27,470

Employment: 1,944,240

Entry-level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay:

— Brownsville-Harlingen, TX ($17,980)

— Decatur, AL ($17,980)

— Shreveport-Bossier City, LA ($18,060)

2. Baggage porters and bellhops

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

Annual mean salary: $20,290

#6 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 130

National

Annual mean salary: $29,060

Employment: 28,440

Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with lowest average pay:

— Greensboro-High Point, NC ($19,580)

— Charleston-North Charleston, SC ($19,920)

— Baton Rouge, LA ($19,940)

1. Bartenders

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

Annual mean salary: $19,790

#21 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 2,540

National