NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – On Saturday afternoon, the Bob Woodruff Foundation hosted the “Got Your 6 Vet Fest” at the barn at the Loveless Cafe.

The event featured information about resources and programs dedicated to supporting veterans and military in the Nashville area.

Attendees enjoyed live performances by country stars Mickey Guyton, Kat & Alex, Tyler Rich, Conner Smith and Lee Ann Womack, as well as raffles for exciting prizes and carnival-style games, drinks and snacks.

“I feel like the veterans are the reason I get to perform all over the country for people, so it’s cool to get to give back,” Smith said.

In addition to the live entertainment, attendees were also introduced to local organizations through informational booths where they learned more about helpful resources and programs dedicated to supporting veterans and military families in the Nashville area.

Woodruff was unable to attend the event as ABC News put him on a plane to cover the aftermath of the assassination of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

The Bob Woodruff Foundation (BWF) was founded in 2006 after Woodruff was wounded by a roadside bomb while covering the war in Iraq. Since then, BWF has led a call to action for people to stand up and support heroes and meet the new and long-term needs of today’s veterans, including mental health, caregiver support, food insecurity and service-connected fertility issues.

To date, BWF has invested over $85 million to programs that have supported veterans, service members and their family members across the country.