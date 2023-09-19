NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – So far in 2023, Tennessee has seen over 120 deadly pedestrian crashes. Davidson County accounts for the second-highest number in the state.

Time and time again, we share the stories of loved ones hit and killed while walking.

One of the many stories happened on Bell Road in Antioch.

What would normally be called a “labor of love” is really a labor rooted in memory.

“Alexander Chadwick. Jan. 28, 1985 to Sept. 18, 2022,” read Tamara Hackney. “Loved and truly missed by so many.

They are words now on a red and white cross that now stands on the side of the road.

“He was hit by a car walking across the road a year ago, and passed away a year ago today,” she said as she held back tears.

Pictured: Suspect Vehicle. (Metro Nashville Police Department)

On Sept. 19, 2022, the Metro Nashville Police Department released information about a man who was badly hurt after being hit by an SUV while walking across Bell Road. The pedestrian was identified as 37-year-old Paul Chadwick, better known as Alex. Chadwick later died from his injuries.

“Oh man, this year has been really rough. I’ve never lost somebody this close to me before, so trying to find a way to learn how to deal with that has been really hard,” Hackney said.

At the time, Hackney was Chadwick’s girlfriend. She was inside a nearby hotel when she heard banging on the door. She rushed out to help him after the crash.

News 2 first spoke with her a few days after his death. In 2022, she described what happened next, stating, “I just was praying he was breathing, I was just praying he was okay, but when I got there I could see that he wasn’t.”

Shortly after, Metro police released a photo of a White SUV they claim hit Chadwick that night. The car stopped for a brief moment before leaving the scene.

Police are still looking for the suspect in this case. If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.