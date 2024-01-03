NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are working to identify a man accused of stealing a designer handbag from a woman shopping at the Mall at Green Hills last month.

The theft happened the evening on Monday, Dec. 18 inside the Gucci store as the victim was shopping with her husband.

“I had my guard down because I thought I was actually okay in Gucci,” Angela Brown explained to News 2.

Metro police released an image of the suspect Tuesday, Jan. 2.

(Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

With a security guard standing by, Brown said she thought she was in a secure space. “I stood up, got out of the chair, and I was probably two feet in front of my Louis Vuitton handbag, and it was literally within a second,” she recalled.

Brown said she chased after the suspect, along with several other shoppers. She said the thief got away with about $11,000 worth of her belongings.

The Mall at Green Hills recently stepped up security efforts following a number of thefts from high-end stores. The general manager of the mall said in addition to extra officers, they now have a permanent SkyCop camera unit outside the mall. Collective efforts with Metro police, she said, have resulted in multiple arrests being made and a decrease in incidents.