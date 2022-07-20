NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Rev. Dr. Autura Eason-Williams was shot and killed during a carjacking outside her Memphis home Monday night and her death has impacted Methodist churches across Nashville.

Eason-Williams was the District Superintendent for the Metro District of Memphis in the Tennessee-Western Kentucky Conference of the United Methodist Church. She helped lead churches from Memphis, to southern Kentucky, to Nashville.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

“She believed in scripture, she believed in liberation for all people, and she lived that,” said Keith Caldwell, senior pastor of Seay-Hubbard United Methodist Church in Nashville.

“When I got the news [of her murder], it was so unbelievable, I kept getting calls, and it still did not register,” Caldwell added.

Caldwell told News 2 that Eason-Williams was on the phone with another clergy member Monday night when she heard a noise by her car. When she went outside her Memphis home, she was shot, and her car was stolen, according to police. The clergy member heard the gunshots and called 911, Caldwell said.

Eason-Williams was taken to an area hospital where she died.

Memphis police charged a 15-year-old boy with first-degree murder, among other violent crimes, and a 16-year-old with theft of property between $2,500 and $10,000.

“These are minors whose minds haven’t even developed yet, and they’ve sentenced themselves to a lifetime of having this on their hands and on their hearts,” Caldwell said.

Police released a 17-year-old boy they questioned but decided not to charge, according to officers.

Caldwell added Eason-Williams would have given the suspects the keys if they asked. He said, had she survived the shooting, she would have helped those accused turn their lives around through restorative justice.

“That’s just who she was and is,” Caldwell said. “We can’t get a restoration, because we can’t get her back, so that’s a loss that’s going to linger. What we can do with Autura is continue to work out the legacy she laid before us.”

Eason-Williams was a wife and mother of four. She actively served on several boards, including one that worked to address the health disparities of Black women.