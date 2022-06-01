NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro Nashville continues to address homelessness but still, many people believe the city is not doing enough.

Wednesday morning, a crew was contracted to clean up a camp near the intersection of Nolensville Pike and Harding Place. It is located along Seven Mile Creek, behind the post office.

Hazmat suits and heavy gloves were worn by crewmembers and other precautions were also taken.

According to the crew, the people living in the camp were asked to leave Wednesday morning. They were not confrontational and moved across the street, near Walmart.

“It’s unfortunate that people have taken up residence,” Project Manager Marie Berry said. “They have tents in their buggies, I saw a Hoveround, there’s also needles we are trying to clean up.”

The crew started at 7 a.m. and it took them the entire day to clean the area. Three trash bins were filled to the brim during the process.

Even after the clean-up, the people who moved across the street can move back into that area.

Metro Nashville is working on several initiatives to combat homelessness. Among those plans, is a proposed $50 million towards the issue.

Starting July 1, a new law makes camping on public property or parks a felony. Several homeless advocacy organizations are against this law.