NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A school-wide lockdown has been lifted at McGavock High School in Nashville Friday morning after pepper spray was deployed inside the school building.

The incident happened around 8:30 a.m. at the school on McGavock Pike.

Metro Nashville Public Schools spokesperson Sean Braisted reported the pepper spray was used by a student during a fight.

The lockdown has since been lifted and school operations have returned to normal, added Braisted.

Braisted said the students involved were sent home and will face the appropriate disciplinary consequences.

Last week, a teacher was injured while breaking up a fight between students at the school. Baseball coach Kevin Holt was taken to the hospital, received stitches and was released.

No additional information was immediately released.