NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) —Crowds of people hitting downtown Nashville is what food truck owner Daniel Yarzagaray is excited to see.

“We have almost a thousand empanadas on board not counting sides and drinks,” he said.

He’s back with his food truck Chivanada to dish out empanadas for a second year at the “Let Freedom Sing!” festival.

“We sold out a little early, so we brought a little more this year. It was very, very busy,” said Yarzagaray. “We love doing it, so we figured we’d load a little heavier and come back.”

While it’s been a slow start, Yarzagaray knows the crowds are coming.

“These events, often times one day hits harder than the other, so you kind of have to play the average,” he said. “If you do a three day event, usually one of those days is going to be really bad and the other two are going to pop, so I think today we are going to do really, really well.”

Curtis McGaughy and his friends launched their food truck SJ Weatherby’s two years ago and knew they had to bring it to this year’s festival.

“We do a lot of large festivals like this, so this would be our biggest one so far this summer,” he said.

Being a fairly new business means large events like this not only help them make money but generate exposure.

“That’s going to help us be a bigger business is getting out there, people seeing our truck and trying our food,” said McGaughy.

With organizers expecting nearly 300,000 people to hit the streets, Yarzagaray says its big events like this that help food trucks like his stay in business.

“The Monday through Friday lunch business at offices or catering pretty much operates at break-even, and then big events like this are what make us profitable,” he said.

Organizers say they have nearly 20 food trucks that plan to be serving food until the fireworks show begins later in the evening.