NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – As conflict continues to plague Ukraine, the invasion hits home for one Middle Tennessee doctor who’s traveled to the country more than 40 times.

Dr. Brian McMurray serves as the ambassador to Ukraine for the American College of Emergency Physicians. He’s visited Ukraine 42 times since 1996 and helped prepare the country for much of the trauma his colleagues are treating today.

“We’ve worked together on trauma lectures and resuscitation lectures, how to deal with explosion and disaster medicine, triage, ectara,” Dr. McMurray said.

After growing close to the people, he says his heart breaks for the country.

“I was just talking to them earlier, some friends earlier today. The men from 18-60 are not allowed to leave the country,” Dr. McMurray said. “Those that are wanting to get their kids and wife and younger family especially… They get them either to the Romanian border or the Polish border predominantly and they drive back to wherever hometown is and they’re part of the army.”

For many, he says, defending their country comes from a sense of loyalty, not obligation.

“The people are not willing to roll over; they’re fighting, they’re street fighting. They are having older people even making Molotov cocktails and delivering them to the soldiers and saying, ‘Okay, here’s your latest batch,’” he explained.

PHOTO: Brian R. McMurray, MD, FACP, FACEP, AAHIVS ACEP Ambassador to Ukraine

Although Dr. McMurray has contemplated sneaking in through Romania to help, friends have asked him to stay back and instead raise awareness.

“I do believe in the power of prayer. I didn’t use to, but I do in my life now. I’ve seen too much evidence for the impact,” Dr. McMurray said. “Support for the NGOs there and people that are going to go and help.”

He hopes eventually Russia’s army will turn against their leader and put an end to the violence, but until then he knows his colleagues and former patients will do everything in their power to hold on.

“These are strong people. I mean even back when they were in the Soviet Union…Stalin literally starved all of Ukraine. So, whether it’s their grandparents or their parents, or their younger generation, unfortunately, all generations now have seen how it is to be mistreated, even by your own country,” Dr. McMurray said. “But they are iron-willed, and they will not roll over, they will fight till the end.”

If you are looking for ways to help, Dr. McMurray recommends donating to the medical supply non-profit, Project C.U.R.E, or to Raising Hope Ukraine, which is an organization he works with directly.