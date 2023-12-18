NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – An Antioch man was arrested after officers found loaded guns and multiple drugs inside his car.

Metro police said on Friday, Dec. 15, 24-year-old Christopher Jones was parking a BMW in a parking garage for residents only. Management told officers that Jones was not allowed to park in the space.

When officers approached the BMW, they noticed a strong odor of marijuana. Officers searched the BMW and found three loaded guns and multiple types of narcotics, including marijuana, mushrooms, and 60 oxycodone pills, which are now being tested for fentanyl, according to investigators.

Police said Jones has been convicted of domestic violence in the past, which prohibits him from possessing a firearm.

Jones was arrested and charged with three counts of felony weapon possession, three counts of weapon possession with a domestic violence conviction, and three counts of drug possession. He posted a $22,000 bond and was released.