NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Authorities are searching for a 16-year-old boy after a loaded gun was found in his backpack at school.

The incident happened Monday at Maplewood High School.

Metro police say the 16-year-old student was searched by school administrators who found a 9mm Smith & Wesson handgun. It was loaded with nine rounds, including one in the chamber.

The boy reportedly fled the school building without his backpack or gun.

Officers are now working to locate him.

He is facing charges for juvenile weapon possession and bringing a gun on school property.

Just last week, authorities arrested another student for threatening to shoot up the same school. The 14-year-old reportedly made the threat on Instagram early Wednesday morning.