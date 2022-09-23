NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 16-year-old high school junior was taken into custody Friday after he was found with a loaded gun on a high school campus Friday.

It happened at Pearl Cohn High School in Nashville.

Authorities say the School Resource Officer was acting on information that the student was heard on Thursday after class threatening to fire the gun during school.

The student was met by an officer and a school administrator Friday morning. The student was searched and a .380 semi-automatic pistol was found in the student’s fanny pack.

The gun was loaded with six bullets and an additional eight loose bullets were also in the fanny pack.

The teen was taken to juvenile detention and charged with unlawful gun possession at school.