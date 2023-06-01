NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An annual free music festival in downtown Nashville will not happen this year.

Lightning 100’s annual Live On The Green music festival, which draws crowds to Public Square Park for several nights of free music from local, regional and national artists has been put on at no cost to attendees since 2009. Last year’s festival saw Sheryl Crow, Coin, Moon Taxi, Santigold, Yola, Arrested Development, Cautious Clay, Colony House, Devon Gilfillian, Jenny Lewis, and many more take the public stage over four days in September.

According to President of Tuned in Broadcasting at Lightning 100 and Live On The Green Executive Producer Lester Turner, the costs for this year’s festival grew too large to continue with plans for 2023. He issued a statement on the cancellation reading in part that “putting on a festival of this size, with this caliber of talent, and keeping it free and open to the public each and every year since 2009 has been a labor of love and one of our greatest joys as Nashville’s Independent Radio Station.”

Live On The Green announces the 2023 festival has been canceled (Courtesy: Live On The Green)

“Unfortunately, this year, the cost and demands of that challenge are too great for us to deliver the same quality experience that supporters of our festival have come to enjoy through the years,” Turner said. “For that reason, we are sad to announce the cancellation of the 2023 festival.”

However, Turner said, they are “regrouping with the plan to return even stronger in 2024” and they “hope to see you all on The Green when we do.”