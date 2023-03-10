HILLSBORO VILLAGE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A popular restaurant in Nashville has now reopened as an event venue prepared to host everyone, despite recent controversy in the state legislature.

What was known as Anzie Blue to the Hillsboro Village community has now become AB, a live event venue that’s open for all parties.

The popular lunch spot turned event venue, has been known to host drag experiences for years, and even with a name change, Co-owner of AB, Marcie Van Mol said that’s not changing.

“We will not be pushed around. We will continue to stand as we always have for the past two years in solidarity since we first started hosting drag experience at Anzie Blue,” Van Mol said.

As previously reported by WKRN, “According to information from the Tennessee General Assembly’s website, the governor has signed SB0001, which prohibits gender-affirming care for minors who are transgender, and SB0003, which prohibits “adult cabaret entertainment” from being performed in public.”

The wellness shop that was once known for serving coffee is now serving live experiences for all, despite the fact that Governor Bill Lee recently signed two bills into law, that critics say targets the LGBTQ community, specifically the transgender community.

“Bottom line, drag is art, drag is not a crime, and we will not be scared, we will not be silent, and we will not be pushed around, we will continue to support the entire LGBTQIA+ community in Nashville,” Van Mol said.

News 2 recently reported, “SB0003 amends the definition of ‘adult cabaret entertainment’ to include ‘male or female impersonators,’ which would apply to drag shows. The law will be applicable on all public property as well as private property where a minor could see it.”

Von Mol notes that AB is now an 18+ event venue and drag experiences will take place in the evening on private property, which would be in accordance with SB0003, a bill critics have referred to as the “anti-drag,” bill.

The bill was a quick victory for republicans who they say, “protects children from sexualized performances.”

Von Mal wants visitors of AB to know the music venue is a safe and inclusive space for everyone and all parties are welcome.