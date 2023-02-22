NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The college basketball regular season is almost over and programs are taking time to recognize their seniors.

During senior night at Lipscomb University this past weekend, one senior student coach had a lot of people to thank after he spent the first six months of his life in the hospital.

Corbin King was born with one of his lungs under-developed. Other medical issues led to him losing one of his kidneys.

He said his parents, along with Dr. John Pietsch and the ECMO nursing staff at Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital, helped him be able to play sports in high school, allowing him to become a student coach at Lipscomb.

“With my parents, they knew how passionate I was for it. They knew that I loved it so much and it wasn’t just the game that I loved. It was the friends that I made whenever I was playing,” King said.

King added you should never let a challenge stop you from doing something you’re passionate about. He also told News 2 he hopes to become a basketball coach after graduation.